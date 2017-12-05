Edgartown: Christmasses past

This is one of those times of year that many of us get nostalgic about holidays gone by. I found myself sitting at a table with some friends the other day discussing Christmases past. Oh, how I remember looking through the Sears catalogue, folding down the corners of on the pages that had the pictures of the items I wanted. I can still feel those shiny, whisper-thin pages that would rip easily if turned too hard or too quickly. Do I remember what any of those items were that I just had to have, or if I actually got them? Absolutely not. But what an exciting, magical time of year it was. I was a lucky kid.

On Monday, Dec. 11, the Martha’s Vineyard Museum, in collaboration with the Martha’s Vineyard Hebrew Center, invite you to celebrate the holiday season with a new exhibit. “Merry and Bright” features holiday cards from the museum collection and dreidels from a private collection loaned through the Hebrew Center. This exhibit will showcase a variety of holiday cards that span more than a century, and will show how holiday greetings have changed over the years. Many of the cards featured in the exhibit have never before been displayed to the public. The Hebrew Center has loaned a selection of dreidels from the private collection of Nancy Salon that will accompany the holiday display.

This event will also feature a card-making and dreidel station, as well as “Archive Live,” a pop-up storytelling exhibit where folks can share memories and moments from their Island experiences related to their favorite holiday memories. “Merry and Bright” will be on exhibit in the Spotlight Gallery until Dec. 22. The event will begin at 5 pm, with a reception in the galleries until 7 pm. Admittance is free and open to all.

Hospice of Martha’s Vineyard is looking for donations of jams, pies, any handmade knitted items, soaps, crafts, or anything else handmade for their annual Handmade from the Heart sale, to be held on Dec. 9. Please drop off items at the Hospice office, 79 Beach Road, Suite 28, by Friday, Dec. 8, at noon.

I’m really looking forward to Christmas in Edgartown events this weekend. I so enjoy the parade and the various craft fairs, and just walking around town enjoying the joy of the season. This year, staff and students from the Edgartown School are going to wander around town caroling. As of this writing, I say I’m going to join in the fun. But come Saturday, I may end up just watching and listening to the group. Either way, it promises to be great fun.

The Edgartown School class of 2018 is hosting a movie night fundraiser to support their trip to Washington. On Dec. 15, at 6:30 pm, enjoy “The Polar Express,” along with some cookies, cocoa, and popcorn. The cost is $5 each, with a family cap of $20. Kids 8 and under must be accompanied by an adult. Otherwise, dropoffs are welcome.

I must say, I had no idea Edgartown’s Chief of Police, David Rossi, recently suffered a heart attack until I read it in last week’s paper. I’m so grateful that he recovered well and is healthy. Congratulations on your retirement, Dave. Thanks for your time serving our town.

Don’t forget the Edgartown School annual Craft Fair on Saturday. Shop the wares of the many talented artisans in the gym, and enjoy some food and hot drinks in “the link” to support the eighth grade trip to Washington, D.C. I get some of my best shopping done at this fair. The talent on this Island is amazing.

Also on Saturday, you can stop by the Covington on Main Street for a WILD experience, courtesy of Felix Neck. Visit with live animals, identify bones, explore tracks, and more, as you learn how different animals survive winter! This event is from 10 am until 2 pm with a suggested donation of $5.

I wish you all a wonderful week. Enjoy all the festivities in town, and most important, rejoice in your family and friends.

The MVTimes has launched a daily email newsletter called The Minute. Arriving in your inbox by 5 pm each weekday, The Minute is full of up-to-date news, events, contests, and even ideas for your evening dinner. See archived newsletters, and sign up for delivery, here: mvtimes.com/newsletter-archive.