Gianetti – McCabe

Kris McCabe proposed to Jessica Lyn Gianetti on Menemsha Beach on Martha’s Vineyard. The bride-to-be is from Lincoln, R.I. She graduated from Massachusetts College of Pharmacy, and is the pharmacy manager at CVS Pharmacy at Boston Children’s Hospital. Ms. Gianetti’s parents are Ann Marie and Gary Gianetti of Lincoln, R.I.

Mr. McCabe is from Kingston, N.Y., and Edgartown. He graduated from Lasell College in Newton, receiving his master’s in advanced content and pedagogy, with a degree in middle school and high school English from Simmons College. Mr. McCabe teaches sixth grade English in the Massachusetts public school system. His parents are Brian McCabe and Kristi Jo Weber-McCabe of Kingston, N.Y., Edgartown, and Stuart, Fla. A 2019 fall wedding is planned.