‘Merry and Bright’ at M.V. Museum

On Monday, Dec. 11, the Martha’s Vineyard Museum, in collaboration with the Martha’s Vineyard Hebrew Center, will be presenting a new exhibit at the museum’s Edgartown campus. According to a press release, “Merry and Bright” features holiday cards from the museum collection and dreidels from a private collection loaned through the Hebrew Center.

The museum is showcasing a wide variety of holiday cards from the archives that span more than a century. From hand-colored scenes of winter landscapes to festive gatherings, the exhibit will show how holiday greetings have changed over the years. Many of the cards featured in the exhibit have never before been displayed to the public. The Hebrew Center has loaned a selection of dreidels from the private collection of Nancy Salon that will accompany the holiday display.

This event will feature a card-making and dreidel station, as well as “Archive Live,” a pop-up storytelling exhibit where people share memories and moments from their Island experiences, on this occasion, related to their favorite holiday memories.

“Merry and Bright” will be on exhibit in the Spotlight Gallery until Dec. 22. The event will begin at 5 pm, with a reception in the galleries until 7 pm. Admittance is free and open to all.