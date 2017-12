Join the MVRHS Minnesingers for their annual holiday concert this weekend, Friday, Dec. 8, at 8 pm and Saturday, Dec. 9, at 4 pm; both concerts are at the Old Whaling Church in Edgartown. Tickets will be available at the door with seating first come, first served. Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for seniors and students, and children 12 and under attend for free.