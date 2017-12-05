‘Mother had a life of movement’

1 of 10

A winter sunset blazed in the sky and a fire roared in the hearth of the Ag Hall as a crowd gathered to remember Virginia Helen Iverson on Saturday. In a moving ceremony, kin, friends, and strangers gathered to honor and say farewell to their beloved friend who died on Nov. 18, after being hit by an SUV on State Road in Vineyard Haven.

As people filled the front room and milled about, their eyes lingered over the photos and writing on the walls — Virginia as a girl, Virginia laying out at Lambert’s Cove Beach, Virginia mid-laugh at a party. Ms. Iverson was remembered for her sharp intellect, her love of the outdoors and her passion for walking, gardening, dancing and yoga.

People recounted the many times they picked Ms. Iverson up on a trip back from the grocery store or on their way to a ballroom dance class. Many spoke of the instant connection they felt to Ms. Iverson in the short time they chauffeured her to or from her destination. She was a recurring sight on the side of the road since she moved to the Island in 1978 with her daughter Katherine Young.

“She felt so strongly about this place,” Neal Iverson, Virginia’s brother, said as the ceremony commenced. “She always spoke so warmly of Martha’s Vineyard and you people up here, who were truly her neighbors and friends.”

Mr. Iverson spoke about her life, which started in Mobile, Alabama, in 1946. She went on to attend Duke University, where she met Henry Newton Young and had her first child, Katherine, and later a son, Jonathan, who died in a car accident as a child.

“There is a sense of fate to her death,” Ms. Young said, “that cars and accidents are punctuation marks to her life; a car accident taking her (son) and my younger brother and then 40 years later a car accident taking her.”

The evening was filled with many voices and stories, which ranged from humorous to sorrowful and painted a picture of a gentle, intentional, and caring woman who shared her love of movement with everyone she met.

Mr. Iverson recalled the last time he danced with his sister at her 50th high school reunion in Mobile. Despite having detached retinas in both eyes, Ms. Iverson lit up the dance floor. “Virginia, unable to tell where she was going on the dance floor, was the star dancer,” he said. “I was confounded by how elegantly she performed.”

Ms. Young read a story she wrote for the occasion that focused on her mother’s “beautiful sore feet.”

“Mother had a life of movement,” Ms. Young said. “Her dogs had no choice but to become intrepid walkers as well. Creating a vision of my mother striding across pavement, sand, grass, earth, Roman cobblestones and uneven Taiwanese sidewalks seems fitting for a woman who at age 31 took to her feet and gave up driving, something one could do in Vineyard Haven in the late ‘70s, and can still do Virginia style in 2017…funky, eccentric, willing to go against the grain — classic Virginia.”

The combination of being a perennial hitchhiker with poor vision made for humorous results. “Once, she famously flagged down what she thought was the Vineyard Transit Authority but was instead some handsome someone who agreeably took her to her destination,” Ms. Young said.

As the crowd grew silent, Eleanor Stanwood stood up to read a poem she wrote for her late friend. Her husband David Stanwood, another longtime friend of Ms. Iverson, played a song on the piano. The notes lingered in the air as the crowd stood to enjoy food donated by the Scottish Bakehouse and to disperse into the cold night.