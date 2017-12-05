Oak Bluffs: Friends of Oak Bluffs silent auction

How peaceful and beautiful an evening’s journey into our town is at this time of year. Driving down New York Avenue you are greeted by the sight of a Christmas tree floating in the center of Sunset Lake, gently lit by lights that reflect in the surface of the pond. Along the bulkhead, small trees with their lights also reflected along the harbor guide our way to Farland Square, where the information booth sparkles with lights and greenery. Everywhere you will see these decorations and lights that will brighten your heart but the crowning glory still is our beautiful Ocean Park trees constructed of lights, shooting stars, and the centerpiece, the gazebo frosted in color and white glow says it all. How blest we are to have such peaceful pictures in these turbulent times.

Meanwhile, as my Christmas cactus is starting to bloom inside my house, the confused forsythia in the yard continues to send out yellow blossoms to be admired. Who can figure?

Remember Pearl Harbor Day today. Strive for peace.

Sincere condolences to the family and friends of Richard Mavro Sr., beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, and dependable friend to many. I will remember his smile and greetings whenever we met.

Sympathy to the family of Wade Oliver, who leaves behind many who loved him: wife, children, and siblings. We are so very sorry.

Don’t forget that today, Dec. 7, is the Friends of Oak Bluffs silent auction and fundraiser at Offshore Ale. Come and bring your friends, eat, and bid on cool items that local merchants have generously donated for the silent auction. Lunch is 11:30 am to 4 pm, and dinner is from 5 to 8 pm. Friends will receive 20 percent of pretax food sales. Thanks to everyone who donated toward this fundraiser, and especially to Offshore Ale for their generosity in making these fundraiser events possible.

The Martha’s Vineyard Playhouse family production of “The Snow Queen” opens tomorrow, Dec. 8. You will have more opportunities to enjoy this production on Dec. 9, 10, 15, 16 and 17. For information on the times of each showing, please call the playhouse.

Everyone is invited to enjoy the Christmas Concert at the First Congregational Church of West Tisbury on Dec. 10 at 3 pm. The choir, led by music director and organist William Peek, will offer a program of Medieval and Renaissance choral music. The choir will be joined by guest musician Jan Elliot. Also included in the concert will be selections by the Bell Choir under the direction of Hope O’Brien. Admission is $15, and students are free. Proceeds will benefit the church music program, and a reception will follow the concert.

In collaboration with the Martha’s Vineyard Hebrew Center, our Martha’s Vineyard Museum invites you to celebrate the holiday season with a new exhibit at the museum’s Edgartown campus. “Merry and Bright” features holiday cards from the museum collections and dreidels from Nancy Salon’s private collection. The opening reception, which is free and open to all, will be on Monday, Dec. 11, from 5 to 7 pm at the museum. “Merry and Bright” will be on display in the Spotlight Gallery until Dec. 22.

’Tis also the season for Christmas teas, fairs, and concerts. The First Baptist Church Parish in Vineyard Haven will be holding their annual Christmas Tea and Shopping event at the Parish House on Saturday, Dec. 16, from 1 to 3 pm. You will enjoy tea, coffee, tea sandwiches, and cookies, and shop for baked goods, crafts, gifts, and more, having the opportunity of purchasing special gifts for special people. Tea tickets, which are available at the door, are $10 for adults and $5 for children.

Once again, the Grace Church Choir and the “Messiah” chorus and soloists will perform Handel’s “Messiah” (Part I) on Saturday, Dec. 16, at 8 pm at the Old Whaling Church in Edgartown. Wes Nagy conducts.

Calling all craftspeople. Hospice of MV is looking for donations of jams, pies, any handmade knitted items, soaps, crafts, or anything else handmade for their annual Handmade from the Heart, to be held on Dec. 9 from 10 am to 3 pm. Please drop off items at the Hospice office in Vineyard Haven by noon tomorrow.

On Dec. 10, the Federated Church will host their third annual Old-Fashioned Carol Sing, Starting at 2 pm and until 3, minster of music Peter Boak will take requests for your favorite Christmas songs, and will accompany singers on the piano. This is a free event.

PeaceQuilts will have items made in Haiti displayed and for sale in the Federated Church Parish House on Sunday, Dec. 10, from 11:30 am to 1 pm. Items include folk art, quilts, bags, unique handmade jewelry, and more.

We send birthday smiles to Vamp Campbell on Dec. 8, Tyler Araujo on the 9th, Tony Maseda and Patrick Parker on the 10th, Jenna Gossen, Chuck Lehman, and my great-grandson Isaiah Geddis on the 12th, Peter Tennant on the 13th, and Pat Law, Olivia Rogers, and my daughter-in law Debra Alley on Dec. 14.

Enjoy your week. Peace.

