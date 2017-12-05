Poet’s Corner: Crows Everywhere

By Nancy Langman
I look out the window
There are crows everywhere
They’ve been there for days
Death is in the air
He’s been dying slowly
With anger and despair
I can barely watch him
Sadness explodes the air
Too young to die
Too much to give
What I would do
For him to still live
He’ll never see his kids
Grow up and graduate
Or see the longed for
Puppy in a crate
So many lost moments
So much of life missed
Never knowing when
It will be the last kiss
Nancy Langman is a self-employed healthcare professional who dabbles in poetry and lives in Vineyard Haven with her husband, two cats, and a dog.