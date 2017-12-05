Poet’s Corner: Crows Everywhere

By Nancy Langman

I look out the window

There are crows everywhere

They’ve been there for days

Death is in the air

He’s been dying slowly

With anger and despair

I can barely watch him

Sadness explodes the air

Too young to die

Too much to give

What I would do

For him to still live

He’ll never see his kids

Grow up and graduate

Or see the longed for

Puppy in a crate

So many lost moments

So much of life missed

Never knowing when

It will be the last kiss

Nancy Langman is a self-employed healthcare professional who dabbles in poetry and lives in Vineyard Haven with her husband, two cats, and a dog.