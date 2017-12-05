REAL ESTATE TRANSACTIONS: November 27 – December 1, 2017

Chilmark

Nov. 29, Martha Cottle, trustee of the Cottle Familly Realty Trust, sold a lot on Sam’s Way and 6 Wooton Bassett Rd. to Robert M. McCarron, trustee of the Hackett McLeod Nominee Trust, for $2,690,000.

Dec. 1, Brian and Elizabeth McBride sold a Quansoo beach lot to Oliver J. Rothschild and Tara Rothschild for $290,000.

Edgartown

Nov. 28, Barbara W. Kummel, trustee of Caw Trust, sold 10 Bachelder Ave. to William F. Hart, Jr. for $2,625,000.

Nov. 28, Chad A. Verdi and Michelle Verdi sold 56 Cottage St. to Thomas Gerard Courtney and Sylvia M. Courtney for $3,450,000.

Dec. 1, Ahni C. Warner, Eleanor W. Beauchamp, Everett F. Warner, Jr., and Elizabeth W. Weedon sold 142 Planting Field Way to S. Fain Hackney, trustee of PFW Boathouse Trust, for $125,000.

Dec. 1, Kurt Devries and Heidi D. Arnold, trustees of the Cove House Realty Trust, sold 28 Boldwater Rd. to Anthony E. and Rebecca S. Hull for $3,300,000.

West Tisbury

Nov. 28, Kenneth J. Armstead and Nancy J. Giles, individually and as Personal Representatives of the estate of Lorna Giles and Melora Marie Armstead, sold 49 Runner Rd. to 49 Runner Road LLC for $830,000.

Dec. 1, Paul C. and Karen H. McDonald, trustees of the McDonald Family Nominee Trust, sold 50 Nat’s Farm Lane to Joanne R. Casper for $1,600,000.