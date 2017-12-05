Tisbury: Santa Claus will be at the Fire Station on Saturday

Heard on Main Street: The Community Chorus was fabulous last weekend. Finally, something on which the entire Island agrees.

The West Tisbury Congregational Church invites you to the Christmas Concert on Sunday, Dec. 10, at 3 pm. The choir, led by music director William Peek, will offer a program of Medieval and Renaissance choral music, joined by guest musicians Jan Elliott, Renaissance wind instruments, and Molly Johnston, viola da gamba. The program includes selections by the Bell Choir, under the direction of Hope O’Brien. Admission is $15, students are free. Proceeds benefit the church music program. A reception will follow the concert. More at 508-693-2842.

Where did the time go? You only have a few more days to help Red Stocking. New, unwrapped donations of books and toys for ages up to 14 may be dropped off during regular library hours through Monday, Dec. 11. We are fortunate that our Vineyard Haven library will be open every day this month, except for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, Dec. 24 and 25.

The Vineyard Haven library offers this especially for adults and just in time: Adult crafts on Saturday, Dec. 16, from 3 to 5 pm, will focus on gift wrapping. Make it more fun this year. You may also want to make a note on your calendar that there will be a kids’ movie at the Vineyard Haven library on Thursday, Dec. 28, at 1:30 pm.

Are you ready? Have you made your list? Santa Claus will be at the Fire Station on Saturday, Dec. 9, at 1 pm. Of course, the next question is: Have you been naughty or nice? Oops.

Yes, it is Christmas in Edgartown this weekend. Saturday is prime time to get distinctive gifts for family and friends that are “homemade from the heart” at the Daniel Fisher House in Edgartown. Proceeds benefit Hospice of Martha’s Vineyard. You might also check out the Jewelry Jingle for a grand selection of costume jewelry at good prices at the Martha’s Vineyard Museum.

Join in the Old-Fashioned Carol Sing on Sunday, Dec. 10, at the Federated Church 1828 Meetinghouse in Edgartown from 2 to 3 pm, followed by cookies and cider. Minister of music Peter R. Boak will take requests for favorite Christmas songs. Festive attire is suggested, not required, for this free event for all ages. The Haiti PeaceQuilts Art Sale will be in the parish hall next door to the Federated Church from 11:30 am to 1 pm. Items include folk art, quilts, bags, unique handmade jewelry, and metal art.

The Martha’s Vineyard Film Society presents a grand family film with a free showing of “Arthur Christmas” on Sunday, Dec. 10, at 2 pm at the Capawock Theater. This is a 2011 British-American computer-animated Christmas comedy.

An unusual and brief exhibit opens at the Martha’s Vineyard Museum, in collaboration with the Martha’s Vineyard Hebrew Center, from 5 to 7 pm on Monday, Dec. 11. “Merry and Bright” features holiday cards from the archives that span more than a century. See how holiday greetings changed over the years, from hand-colored scenes of winter landscapes to festive gatherings. Many of these cards have never been displayed to the public. A special treat is that the Hebrew Center has loaned a selection of dreidels from a private collection for this holiday display. The exhibit will close Friday, Dec. 22. This event features a card-making and dreidel station as well as live storytelling, where they ask you to share Island holiday memories.

Christmas Tea and Shopping will be available next week, Saturday afternoon, Dec. 16, from 1 to 3 at the Baptist Church parish house.

Also mark your calendar for Handel’s “Messiah” (Part I) next week at the Whaling Church on Saturday, Dec. 16, at 8 pm. Wes Nagy, music director of Grace Church, will lead the Grace Church Choir and the “Messiah” chorus and soloists in this musical treasure.

Special this week: All the shops in Tisbury plan to donate 10 percent of sales on Saturday, Dec. 10, to the Vineyard Committee on Hunger to benefit hungry Islanders.

Big bunches of birthday balloon wishes go out to Jessie Chandler today. Wish the best on Saturday to Polly Renear, Anna Tomlinson, and Rachael Houston. Sunday belongs to Doug Cabral. Happy birthday to Kayla Pachico, who parties next Wednesday.

Heard on Main Street: Believe everything happens for a reason.

