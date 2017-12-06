Drawing at the gallery

The Night Heron Gallery, a co-op of 10 Island artists on Main Street in Vineyard Haven, is offering a spectacular raffle basket to benefit Hospice of Martha’s Vineyard. There are wonderful items from all of the gallery’s artists — perfect for yourself or holiday gift giving. Artisans Jeri Dantzig, Beldan Radcliffe, Washington Ledesma, Kathy Takabury, Lisa Brown, Sylvie Farrington, Lisa Strachan, and Ingrid Goff contributed tableware in glass and ceramic, two pairs of earrings, a Sylvie bag, an assortment of ornaments, tumbled tile, and other artworks. The tickets are on sale at the gallery, $5 for one or $10 for three. The drawing will be held Friday, Dec. 22.