A happy start to the ho-ho-holidays

To the Editor:

Christmas and the arrival of Santa are magical, especially for children. Last Wednesday night, right in the middle of downtown Oak Bluffs, the magic was launched with the lighting of the tree and the dramatic one-of-a-kind arrival of St. Nick aboard a red-lighted, sirens blaring, Oak Bluffs fire engine. It was nothing short of spectacular!

Thank yous are in order, starting with the Oak Bluffs School student and artist Madeleine Bengtsson, who created this year’s tree lighting poster. The tree was given by Paul Mahoney, and it was erected, along with all of the other holiday decorations in town, by the Oak Bluffs Highway Department and Mark Crossland. Bows were a gift of the Friends of Oak Bluffs. Carols played by the Vineyard Classic Brass and the upbeat music by Brian Weiland and Paul Thurlow to welcome Santa were sensational.

Thanks to the PTO for helping to get the word out, and to Mike Santoro for gallons of hot chocolate topped with whipped cream and his mighty crew for pouring. Thanks to Christine Todd and Kathleen Cowley in charge of antler-giving and to Kathy Burton, chairman of the board of selectmen, for lighting the tree.

A most special thanks to the Oak Bluffs Fire Department Civic Association for bringing the jolliest Santa ever and for collecting six overflowing baskets of food that were given by all who attended for the Island Food Pantry.

Our heartfelt thanks and best wishes to all from the Oak Bluffs Association for the merriest and most heartfelt holidays ever.

Renee Balter

Oak Bluffs