‘Legally Blonde Jr.’ takes the stage at Tisbury School

Students in the sixth, seventh, and eighth grades at the Tisbury School decided last spring that their fall musical would be “Legally Blonde Jr.,” and they’ve been rehearsing since September. Now they’re ready for their debut. The production takes place Friday, Dec. 8, and Saturday, Dec. 9, at 7 pm both nights.

“The music is a lot of fun,” said Emily Anderson, music teacher at Tisbury School. “The kids are having a great time. It was definitely a challenge, but they’ve pulled together, and they’re really excited.”

