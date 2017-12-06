Melvin A. Pachico, 80, died unexpectedly on Dec. 4, 2017.

He was born on Jan. 23, 1937, in Vineyard Haven to Frank A. and Gladys (Brooks) Pachico.

Melvin enlisted in the U.S. Army at age 18 in 1955, returning to the Vineyard after his tour of duty in the States at the Boston Missile Defense site.

Melvin was happiest when working. His many professions included working as a chef at Home Port Restaurant for owners Chester Stearns and Chet Cummens; an apprentice embalmer at Sylvia Funeral Home; a landscaper for Allen Gelinas; he then operated his own landscaping and caretaking business for more than 35 years. He was a jack-of-all-trades, painting and acquiring his contractor’s license. He, along with his brother Donald, replaced many an Island roof. He retired in 2002.

Melvin enjoyed children, and was known to tease a few. He was known for his chocolate chip cookies, he made for many of them. Pictures of his cookies often appeared on Facebook, as they were so large.

He was a member of the Holy Ghost Association. Winters were spent with his wife, Judith, in Port Richey, Fla.

He was predeceased by his parents, his brother Frank A. Pachico Jr. and wife (Catherine), his sisters Lillian Burovac and Susan Jackson, his brother-in-laws Phil Dube, Timothy Fullin, and Arthur Metell, and two nieces and one nephew. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Judith (Marchant) Pachico; his two daughters, Janet Sylvia (Timothy) and Kimberly Serpa (Eric), all of West Tisbury, and five grandchildren, Brandyn Sylvia, Brianna Sylvia Olender (Bill), Zachary Sylvia, Caitlin and Christopher Serpa; and a great-granddaughter, Alyssa Sylvia. Also surviving him are his sisters, Sylvia Metell and Linda Fullin, his brother Donald Pachico (Judy), brother-in-law Peter Jackson, and sister-in-law Elaine Ciancio (Mike), and many nieces and nephews.

Donations in his memory may be made to the Holy Ghost Association Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 2203, Oak Bluffs, MA 02557. As he wished, there will be no funeral. A celebration of his life will be held at the P.A. Club in Oak Bluffs on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018, from 1 to 4 pm.