Young huntsman takes two big bucks

Last Friday morning, Macol Oliveira, 17, of West Tisbury took his first archery buck, a nice eight-pointer. Hunting the same stand the next day, a rare piebald buck responded to his call. Macol said he’d encountered the buck on the first day of the season, but didn’t get a clear shot. This time, he hit it broadside. “We tracked it about two miles; I thought my shot was in a better place,” he said. “I should have waited longer; we caught up to it and bumped it, and he took off, so we had to track it in the morning. I was really excited to get a piebald. Only 1 percent of deer have those markings.”

A senior at MVRHS, Macol has already been hunting for 10 years. “When I was little, my father rigged me to the tree in case I fell asleep in the stand,” he said. “I go pretty much every day I can after school, sometimes before. I love it. I usually go with my dad.”

Macol prefers bowhunting, but will use a muzzleloader during black powder season.

He said he has two bucks and three does this season, and his father, Luiz, has one buck and four does.