To the Editor:

With the retirement of our police chief, David Rossi, the town of Edgartown has the opportunity to choose the perfect successor. Presently on the force, he has the qualifications, character, experience, and the backing of his fellow officers. His fellow officers and the silent majority in town know that Jonathan Searle is the correct man for the job.

However, in small towns we know that many factors can get in the way of the right decision. It sometimes takes courage to make the proper decision. I hope our selectmen will display the courage. When you see them in public, please encourage them to do the right thing.

John S. Moffet

Edgartown