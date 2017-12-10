Holiday spirit around the Island

1 of 19

Whether at The Ritz or on Edgartown’s Main Street, the holidays were definitely in the air this weekend. With streets and lampposts decked in lights, the annual festivities of Christmas in Edgartown brought out countless off-island visitors and locals. Donaroma’s Nursery was decked out for their holiday stroll and light display on Friday night. Meanwhile, in Oak Bluffs, Santa Claus made an appearance at the Ritz for the Super Sparkly Holiday Extravaganza. On Saturday, despite the cold and rain, the Christmas parade drew a festive crowd.