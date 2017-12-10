Visitation Tuesday, services Wednesday for Ruth Mary Rocha

Ruth Mary Rocha, 94, died on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017, at her home in Vineyard Haven.

Visiting hours in the Chapman, Cole and Gleason Funeral Home, Edgartown Road in Oak Bluffs, will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 12 from 5 pm to 7 pm. Her funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, Dec. 13, at 11 am in St. Augustine’s Church, Franklin Street, Vineyard Haven. Burial will follow in the Oak Grove Cemetery, State Road, Vineyard Haven.

Donations may be made in her memory to the Good Shepherd Parish, P.O. Box 1058, Vineyard Haven, MA 02568. Visit ccgfuneralhome.com for online guestbook and information. A complete obituary will appear in another edition of this paper.