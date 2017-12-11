Alleged drug dealer was in court Monday

Updated 2:45 pm

Aaron Bezahler, the man accused of selling a lethal dose of fentanyl to Antone Silvia in April, was scheduled to be arraigned on a manslaughter charge in Edgartown District Court Monday morning. But, instead, the court decided to keep the original date of Thursday.

Mr. Bezahler was charged with manslaughter after Mr. Silvia’s mother, Brenda Williston-Floyd, filed a criminal complaint on her own. An off-Island clerk magistrate reviewed the application and decided there was enough evidence to bring the charge forward.

In a letter to The Times last week, Ms. Williston-Floyd wrote that she pursued the manslaughter charge to bring justice for her son. Her family has been ripped apart by Mr. Silvia’s death. He left behind a son, brothers, and an extended family, she wrote.

In a week, Mr. Bezahler is scheduled for a jury trial on related charges of distribution of a Class A drug and conspiracy to violate the drug laws.

Updated to correct that Mr. Bezahler was scheduled to be arraigned, but it was postponed until the original date of Thursday.