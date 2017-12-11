To the Editor:

It was the morning after the rain before

The sun soon would be shining on our fair shore

A few flakes of snow hung in the cold air

The road was empty, the pavement bare

When what to my incredulous eyes I saw

A giant plow truck with salt sprayer in tow

Plowing the pavement, sparks a-flying,

Melting puddles of water, salt applying

My goodness, I thought, what a diligent crew

Plowing snow that isn’t there. If only the selectmen knew

How hard it is to melt puddles that aren’t yet ice,

They’d pay ’em fifty dollars an hour or maybe twice

Michael Hall

Tisbury