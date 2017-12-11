To the Editor:
It was the morning after the rain before
The sun soon would be shining on our fair shore
A few flakes of snow hung in the cold air
The road was empty, the pavement bare
When what to my incredulous eyes I saw
A giant plow truck with salt sprayer in tow
Plowing the pavement, sparks a-flying,
Melting puddles of water, salt applying
My goodness, I thought, what a diligent crew
Plowing snow that isn’t there. If only the selectmen knew
How hard it is to melt puddles that aren’t yet ice,
They’d pay ’em fifty dollars an hour or maybe twice
Michael Hall
Tisbury