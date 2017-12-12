Alicia Gervais died on Dec. 7, 2017, after a two-and-a-half-year battle with breast cancer. She was 54.

While Alicia was growing up, her family often vacationed in Oak Bluffs. She went to one year of high school at M.V. Regional. While in college, she decided to live the rest of her life for the Lord. After earning a B.S. in business from North Central College in Illinois, she began a career in modeling. She exercised her Christian faith by listing herself as not available for ads of lingerie, alcohol, or tobacco. She excelled, appearing in many television and print ads. She was the first African-American to appear in the Lands’ End catalog. She was on the cover of Eddie Bauer.

With the advent of her firstborn, she placed her energy into motherhood, giving great emphasis to the education of her children. She homeschooled for several years. She was always interested in any benefit for the children.

Alicia had a keen interest in which foods to eat, gardening, and enjoying the outdoors. She worked as an assistant librarian at the Oak Bluffs and West Tisbury libraries.

She is survived by her children, Hunter and Christiana Wolff of Miami, Fla., her husband Joe of West Tisbury, her parents Alonzo and Marcia Thompson of Dunedin, Fla., and Naperville, Ill., and her sister, Sonya Thompson of Chicago, as well as many other family and friends.

Services will be held at Chapman, Cole and Gleason Funeral Home, on Edgartown Road in Oak Bluffs, on Saturday, Dec. 16 at noon. Burial will follow in the West Tisbury Cemetery, State Road, West Tisbury.