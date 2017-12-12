Bridge Results

At the Dec. 4, 1:15 pm game of the Edgartown Bridge Club, 12 pairs competed. Finishing in first place were Bea Phear and Nancy Cabot, followed by Barbara Silk and Dave Donald in second. Tied for third place were Dotti Arnold, playing with Gerry Averill, and Carol Whitmarsh, playing with Barbara Alleyne. Fifth place went to Diane Drake and Lolly Hand.

At the Dec. 5, 7 pm game of the Martha’s Vineyard Bridge Club in Vineyard Haven, seven pairs competed. Finishing in first place were Barbara Besse and Carol Whitmarsh, followed by Lolly Hand and Diane Drake in second, and Ken Judson and Joan Perrine in third.

At the Dec. 7, 7 pm game of the Island Bridge Club, eight pairs competed. Finishing in first place were Bari Boyer and Marianne Goldsmith, followed by Barbara Silk and Bea Phear in second place, and Barbara Besse and Carol Whitmarsh in third.