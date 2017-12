Join CEO Inc. for a special holiday open house on Friday, Dec. 15, at Island Images gallery in Oak Bluffs. Put on an ugly sweater and get ready to socialize, celebrate, and network from 6 to 8 pm. Learn more about CEO Inc., a nonprofit group working to empower women and youth through entrepreneurship and collaboration. Music by DJ DC Rose, wine and cheese, and a prize for the ugliest sweater in attendance. No cover. For more information, visit iamaceo.org.