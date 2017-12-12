Community Sing and Winter Concert, directed by Roberta Kirn

The 17th annual “Community Sing and Winter Concert: Songs of Peace, Hope. and Light,” with the Martha’s Vineyard Family Chorus, directed by Roberta Kirn, will take place at the Hebrew Center, 130 Center St., Vineyard Haven, at 5 pm on Sunday, Dec. 17. Admission is free.

According to a press release, donations will be gratefully accepted in support of the Song Exchange Project, which helps Ms. Kirn to travel, teach, and collect songs that she shares around the world. Learn more at bewellsing.com.

Roberta Kirn has come into her own as a community leader and builder using songs as her tools. The songs that are part of this year’s concert include a chant in Sanskrit, and songs from South Africa, Zambia, and Nigeria, Haiti, and the U.S. The audience will be invited to join the chorus on some of the songs, and all assembled will have the opportunity to feel uplifted, inspired, and connected through singing in community.

The concert and monthly Community Sings are supported in part by the Martha’s Vineyard Cultural Council. Photographers are welcome at the concert.