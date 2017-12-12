The Edey Foundation requests proposals

The Edey Foundation provides grants to tax-exempt organizations for natural resource conservation on Martha’s Vineyard. According to a press release, the primary purpose of the foundation is to provide funding to support projects for advocacy, organizational growth, and stability, monitoring projects, education, and research.

Requests for purchase of land or “bricks and mortar” construction projects will not be considered.The Edey Foundation encourages coordination, collaboration, and communication among the members of the conservation, education, and scientific community on Martha’s Vineyard, so joint submissions and submissions that relate to ongoing conservation and education efforts and scientific inquiries are welcome. Submission deadline is Jan. 15.

To obtain a copy of the guidelines, email beaphear2@gmail.com.