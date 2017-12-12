Jonas Budris to be featured soloist for Handel and Haydn

Martha’s Vineyard native Jonas Budris will be a featured tenor soloist in Handel and Haydn Society’s “Bach Christmas,” taking place Thursday, Dec. 13 at 7:30 pm and Sunday, Dec. 17 at 3 pm, at NEC’s Jordan Hall, 30 Gainsborough St., Boston.

According to a press release, “Bach Christmas” is a baroque bounty of music, perfect for the Christmas season, including the glories of Bach’s “Cantata 147” with its chorale, “Jesu, Joy of Man’s Desiring,” the rhapsodic harmonies of Biber’s “Annunciation,” and J.L. Bach’s sublime meditation on Jesus in a manger.