Learn capoeira with the Yard

On Tuesday, Dec. 19, from 3:30 to 4:30 pm, the West Tisbury library will offer a capoeira Workshop for tweens and teens. According to a press release, you can move with the Yard’s guest artist, Will Brown. Learn capoeira, a Brazilian art form combining fight, dance, rhythm, and movement, and find out its history and cultural significance. Participants will discover the benefits of good health, mental focus, and discipline through martial arts. This workshop is for ages 10 to18. Sign-up is required, so contact the library to reserve your space. This event is free and open to the public.