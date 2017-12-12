Lewis – Colligan

Melanie Ann Lewis and Thomas E.A. Colligan were wed on Nov. 12, 2017, at Holiday Village in Holiday, Fla. The Rev. Paula Strople (mother of the groom) officiated at the ceremony. The ceremony was followed by a reception at American Legion Post 120 in Holly Hill, Fla.

There will be a celebration on Martha’s Vineyard in the late spring with family and friends who could not make the wedding. There will also be a ceremony to celebrate the life of the bride’s little brother, Garry Ryan Tilton Lewis, who died on March 14, 2017, after a battle with cancer.

For more information, write Melanie and Tommy Colligan, Colligan Auto, 165 Carswell Ave., Daytona Beach, FL 32117.