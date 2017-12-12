M.V. swimmers set school records

The Martha’s Vineyard High School swimming teams traveled to Middleborough on Saturday for an invitational, nonscoring meet. Catholic Memorial, Archbishop Williams, and host Middleborough also competed. For many Vineyard swimmers, it was their first time participating in a swim meet. Gabby Carr and co-captain Evan Sauter were both double winners, and both set school records, in the 100-yard backstroke. The Vineyarders have an influx of younger swimmers this year, including newly eligible seventh and eighth graders.

Gabby won her first individual race, the 500-yard freestyle, in 5:59.18. After swimming on the winning 200-yard freestyle relay, Gabby came back in the next event and narrowly touched out teammate Yayla DeChiara to win the 100-yard backstroke in a school record time of 1:07.26. Evan won the 50-yard freestyle in 24.68, and followed that by lowering his own school record in the 100-yard back, winning in 1:02.09. Other individual winners included co-captain Harrison Dorr in the 200-yard freestyle (2:10.60). Harrison also picked up a second in the 100-yard freestyle (57.37). Co-captain Lia Potter won the 100-yard butterfly in 1:12.75. Lia also placed third in the 50-yard freestyle (28.58). Eleanor Hyland won the 100-yard freestyle in 1:09.47, followed by Abigail Hammarlund in third, and co-captain Salyn Yancey in fourth. The other individual winner was Ryan Laslovich, who won the 500-yard freestyle in 7:17.63.

Yayla took two second-place finishes, 27.92 in the 50-yard free and 1:07.59 in the 100-yard backstroke. Eighth grader Oliver Dorr took two third-place finishes, 58.45 in the 100-yard freestyle and 1:10.84 in the 100-yard backstroke. Eighth grader Ruairi Mullin took fifth in the 50-yard free (27.42) and fourth in the 100-yard freestyle (1:00.90).

The Vineyard also had some first-place relay finishes. The girls 200-yard medley relay (Yayla DeChiara, Jolie Sola, Lia Potter, and Gabby Carr) finished first in 2:18.66. The girls also won the 200-yard freestyle relay (Yayla DeChiara, Eleanor Hyland, Gabby Carr, and Lia Potter) in 1:58.25. The boys had two second-place finishes in the 200-yard freestyle relay (Evan Sauter, Oliver Dorr, Greg Clark, and Harrison Dorr) in 1:47.30, and 400-yard freestyle relay (Harrison Dorr, Oliver Dorr, Ruairi Mullin, and Evan Sauter) in 3:56.03.

The Vineyarders open their dual meet season on Tuesday when they host Apponequet. The meet begins at 3 pm at the YMCA of Martha’s Vineyard. The Vineyarders travel to New Bedford on Thursday before hosting Brockton on Saturday, Dec. 16, at 12:30 pm.