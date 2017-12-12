By Heather Goodwin

Nancy Elizabeth Marshall died last month due to cancer. She was 73. Born in Paris (Texas, not Paris — you wish, Mom!) The family (Army brats) eventually made its way to Natick. Mom was stunning. She entered beauty pageants, was the Homecoming Queen, and participated in many school events. She was never without her circle pin. So mod!

After finishing high school with high marks, she was one of the first female students at Boston College. When she graduated with a degree in education, she taught kindergarten. To make extra money she waitressed on the side. One day she heard the ever-boring “What’s a girl like you doing in a place like this?” line. Oh, Dad … however, the handsome Navy man swept her off her feet and they were married soon after. When she got pregnant with me, she was fired from her teaching job, as it was “unseemly” for students to see a pregnant woman, even if she was married! Two brothers came after me, then we moved to the Vineyard. Loads of cousins and fun … it was idyllic. She was the perfect stay-at-home-mom!

Unfortunately, in 1983, my father died, leaving my mom destitute. Mom had to get two jobs to take care of us. It must have been so hard on her (I’m a single mom myself), but you never would have known it. Things just went on. Several years later, she was happy to meet the second love of her life. And boy, did he worship her! They stayed on the Island until it got too expensive, then moved to Sanford, Maine; we visited often. The cancer came as a cruel surprise. She took it like a champ, hanging on for over a year — most of that time completely healthy! The end came swiftly; a blessing, I suppose. She hugged us all before she went. It was miraculous, considering she could barely move. We cherished those hugs, and I’m sure we will till it’s our time.

Nancy is survived by her brother, Kenneth Slauta of Natick; Michael Marshall, her second husband, of Sanford, Maine; her three children, Heather, Todd, and John; and her reason for spoiling, her two grandchildren, Sage and Lohen. And to them, Nana was God. We miss you, Mom!

A memorial service will be held in the spring.