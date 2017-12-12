Oak Bluffs: The bite of winter

Another bit of wisdom from my Old Farmer’s Almanac engagement calendar states that winter either bites with its teeth or lashes with its tail. We have been fortunate thus far, but be prepared with coats, hats, gloves, and scarves, as we are now promised that the bite of winter will sneak in this week. I am wondering if my forsythia blooms of yellow that are still bravely showing will survive. Those and the birds at the feeder and the red holly berries are the only signs of color in my now gray winter yard. But rarity and change brings great appreciation for what we have today. So enjoy what is.

On Dec. 17, the First Congregational Church is giving you a chance to do some Christmas shopping that will make a difference in the world. From 11:30 am to 2 pm, there will be an African Craft Sale with Zambezi dolls and other handmade crafts to raise money for disabled children and their families. The African Artists Community Development Project is a nonprofit organization based on the Island that raises money for disabled children, orphans, and women’s groups in Zambezi by selling crafts here in the United States. At the same time you will have an opportunity to purchase fair trade coffee, chocolate, or tea; those sales will support the church mission activities.

Head to the Oak Bluffs Senior Center this Saturday, Dec. 16, for the annual Martha’s Vineyard NAACP annual holiday bazaar. From 10 am to 3 pm, you may purchase gifts from vendor tables, raffles, bake tables, and a silent auction.

Our Oak Bluffs library will offer some interesting programs for kids to entertain them during this busy season. On Thursday, Dec. 14, from 6 to 7 pm, join yoga instructor Emily for glow-in-the-dark yoga for kids ages 4 to 7. Please call the library at 508-693-9433 to preregister, since space is limited. There will be a DIY hot cocoa in a jar for kids on Saturday, Dec. 16, from 10 to 11:30 am. Kids can decorate a jar of hot cocoa and mix to give to someone they love during the holidays. Kids can search the library for winter pictures during the vacation scavenger hunt, every day from Dec. 22 through Dec. 30. This scavenger hunt will be up all week of vacation, and can be done at any time. Finishers of the hunt will receive a prize.

On Sunday, Dec. 24, the Federated Church at 45 South Summer St. in Edgartown will hold two services: 10:30 am, for the fourth Sunday of Advent, and 10 pm, for the Christmas Eve candlelight service. For more information, call 508-627-4421, email admin@federatedchurchmv.org, or check out the website, federatedchurchmv.org.

Calling all middle school students: Head to the Y in Oak Bluffs for the middle school dance at Alex’s Place on Friday, Dec. 15, from 7 to 9:30 pm. You will be able to enjoy free food and drink, play video games or pool, and of course the dance.

Winter break for Island schools starts on Friday, Dec. 22, with a noon dismissal. School will reopen on Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018.

We send birthday smiles for the month of December to Aidylberg and Woodside Village residents Thomas Rogers, Mary Chomitz, Adelaide Francis, Michael Mason, Lucy Munafo, Frank Borselle, Julia Blackman, Robert Schumann, and Charles Phillips. Smiles to Mike Marchand on the 15th and Bill Jones on Dec. 21.

Enjoy your week. Peace.