Poem: Autumn on the Vineyard

Airbeds asleep ’til summer ’17.

Sandy floors swept. Outdoor showers sigh in relief.

Harried drivers disappear. Car horns cease their sting.

Hibiscus and cosmos sport late blooms but

Autumn daisies and sedum reign supreme.

A patter of acorns heralds the work shift of squirrels.

We emerge for fall walks, for savoring the quiet

Amid the voices of ocean and wind.

Elaine Pace, a resident of West Tisbury, has served the island as principal of the West Tisbury School, library trustee, executive director of Women Empowered, president of the board of the Martha’s Vineyard Chamber Music Society, and as a memoir-writing coach in the senior centers.