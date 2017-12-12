Rise to the occasion

Rise Performing Arts is bringing you two shows this Sunday, Dec. 17, at the Performing Arts Center in Oak Bluffs. “Season’s Greetings VIII, a Dance Extravaganza” has a 1 pm matinee and a 6 pm evening performance, with doors opening at 12:30 and 5:30 pm. Tickets are $20 for adults, $15 for students, and $5 for children ages 5 and under. Presales are available now at the arts center. The diverse program offers something for everyone, with favorites by Michael Bublé, Bing Crosby, and Christina Aguilera. For more information, call 508-693-2262.