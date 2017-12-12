Tisbury Police Department hosts luncheon for seniors

The Tisbury Police Department invites Island senior citizens to a holiday luncheon on Sunday, Dec. 24, between 12 pm and 2 pm. According to a press release, food will be prepared and served by members of the Tisbury Police Department in appreciation of the senior community.

The luncheon will be held at the Tisbury Senior Center on Pine Tree Rd. in Tisbury. The seating is limited to 60 people, so please RSVP to the Tisbury Police Department at 508-696-4240, between the hours of 8 am and 4 pm, no later than Dec 20.

The TPD would like to thank their sponsors, Cronig’s Market, Stop & Shop, and Scottish Bakehouse, for their continued dedication to the residents of Martha’s Vineyard.