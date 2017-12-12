‘Zaza Rising’ screening and Q and A

On Tuesday, Dec. 19, at 7 pm, the West Tisbury library will host a screening of the short documentary “Zaza Rising,” followed by a Q and A with Lena Strothe, the film’s director, and Pam Putney, women’s healthcare activist. According to a press release, “Zaza Rising” is a film with the goal of raising the funds necessary to put a group of HIV-positive single mothers who run a bakery in rural Rwanda through an intensive business-education program. After the screening, Lena and Pam will talk about their work in Rwanda and the making of the film. Refreshments will be served. This event is free and open to the public.