Appeal deadline passes for ADA Marshard

No appeal was filed by the Dec. 11 deadline at the Massachusetts Board of Bar Overseers (BBO) by Laura Marshard, an assistant district attorney for the Cape and Islands, who was found guilty of misconduct on Oct. 26.

In an email to The Times on Dec. 12, Tara Miltmore, a spokeswoman for the Cape and Islands DA’s office, wrote, “The parties continue to discuss the matter.”

The BBO held eight days of hearings over eight weeks that included Cape and Islands District Attorney Michael O’Keefe testifying in Ms. Marshard’s defense. Ms. Marshard, who lives on the Vineyard, had the benefit of high-powered defense attorney Elizabeth Mulvey throughout the proceedings.

The BBO is an independent entity established by the Supreme Judicial Court to investigate and evaluate complaints against lawyers. The proceedings, which began in May, were the result of a three-count complaint that alleges that Ms. Marshard failed to share critical information with defense lawyers, attempted to interfere with defense witnesses, and met privately with a witness who was not with counsel.

The three-member board found Ms. Marshard guilty of the latter charge, and ordered a public reprimand.

When that guilty finding was announced, Mr. O’Keefe vowed to appeal the ruling. Ms. Marshard’s co-counsel Michael Mone was less adamant, saying that he would not comment during the appeal period.