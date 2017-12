Proceeds from the sale of Christmas trees at Jim’s Package store in Oak Bluffs will go to the families of Luke Gurney and Jim Moore. “We’ve had an overwhelming response,” said Mark Wallace of Jim’s Package; “we ordered 100 trees and sold them out within a week. We just ordered another 45, and should have them here today.” Jim’s Package store would like to thank Greg Carroll of Carroll’s MV Rapid Transit for volunteering to pick up the trees in Andover for the benefit.