Court report: Nov. 27, 2017 – Dec. 11, 2017

Nov. 27, 2017

Jason Jordan Francis, Oak Bluffs; DOB 6/30/93, assault: continued to pretrial conference.

Breno E. Silva, Oak Bluffs; DOB 8/23/85, assault and battery on a family/household member, malicious destruction of property over $250: continued to pretrial conference.

Dec. 4, 2017

Ademar Marcelino, Vineyard Haven; DOB 9/24/74, assault and battery on a family/household member, strangulation or suffocation, threat to commit a crime, intimidating a witness/juror, police/court official: continued to pretrial conference.

Dec. 7, 2017

Dylan C. Dasilva, West Tisbury; DOB 5/22/89, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: to be dismissed upon payment of $250 court cost and the completion of eight hours of community service; speeding: not responsible.

Wemerson Paulo Deoliveira, Edgartown; DOB 10/29/80, operating motor vehicle with suspended license: continued without finding for one year, must pay $50 VW and $50 PSF.

Jose Severino Dos Santos Filho, Edgartown; DOB 7/28/78, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: to be dismissed upon payment of $500 court cost.

Salatiel E. Dossantos, Edgartown; DOB 1/30/93, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: to be dismissed upon payment of $500 court cost; marked lanes violation: not responsible.

Oziel Olimpio, Oak Bluffs; DOB 1/24/71, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle, use of motor vehicle without authority: continued to pretrial conference.

Jose F. Ramirez-Volquez, Vineyard Haven; DOB 4/2/74, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: to be dismissed upon payment of $250 court cost; number plate violation to conceal identity: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; unregistered motor vehicle: not responsible; uninsured motor vehicle: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth.

Miguel Rosa, Vineyard Haven; DOB 7/8/98, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: to be dismissed upon the completion of 12 hours of community service; uninsured motor vehicle: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; unregistered motor vehicle: not responsible; number plate violation: not responsible.

Dec. 8, 2017

Thomas Buckley, Vineyard Haven; DOB 8/5/90, negligent operation of motor vehicle, marked lanes violation, speeding at a rate of speed greater than was reasonable and proper: continued to pretrial conference.

Roberto T. Deoliveira, Vineyard Haven; DOB 8/3/68, uninsured motor vehicle: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; unregistered motor vehicle: not responsible.

Steven Allen Flodstrom, S. Walpole; DOB 4/15/55, breaking and entering for misdemeanor, malicious destruction of property under $250, trespassing: continued to pretrial conference.

Bernard James Lebarre, Edgartown; DOB 5/30/61, operating motor vehicle with suspended license: continued to pretrial conference.

Erin L. Leone, Vineyard Haven; DOB 5/11/83, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: to be dismissed upon payment of $100 court cost.

Joshua L. Rogers, Oak Bluffs; DOB 5/26/87, possession of child pornography, second offense: nolle prosequi (state declined to prosecute).

Samantha L. Thurber, Vineyard Haven; DOB 11/4/86, conspiracy to violate drug law, reckless endangerment of a child: continued to pretrial conference.

Lisa I. Vanderwekken, West Tisbury; DOB 6/28/74, OUI-liquor or .08%, leaving the scene of property damage: continued to pretrial conference.

Adam S. Weinstein, Vineyard Haven; DOB 5/18/72, failure to stop for police: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: to be dismissed upon payment of $100 court cost.

Dec. 11, 2017

Jesse D. Greenstein, Boston; DOB 5/31/89, OUI-liquor or .08%: not guilty; negligent operation of motor vehicle: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth.

Declan H. McBride, West Tisbury; DOB 5/18/89, OUI-liquor or .08%: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; negligent operation of motor vehicle: continued without finding for one year, must pay $250 HIF, $50 VW, $50 PSF and complete 20 hours of community service; marked lanes violation: not responsible.

Jasmine M. Robinson, West Tisbury; DOB 4/4/96, assault and battery on a family/household member: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth and failure of alleged victim to cooperate; vandalizing property: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth and failure of alleged victim to cooperate.