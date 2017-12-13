Edgartown boys hoops at 4-0 at midseason

The Edgartown boys middle school basketball team is on a roll, with a 4-0 record for the season. In their first four games, they chalked up 60 points or more against their opponents. They beat Tisbury 60-22 on Nov. 28, Oak Bluffs 60-36 on Dec. 5, West Tisbury 61-29 on Nov. 30, and the Charter School 71-19 on Dec. 12. The team’s offense is led by eighth graders Jayden Coyle and Gabe Arritts.

“The boys have really been practicing hard,” said Head Coach Nelson Oliver. “They’ve been working hard in the off-season, and it’s been a team effort. I’m excited about the way things are going right now.”

Coach Oliver is hopeful for the rest of the season, as the boys won the championships against Oak Bluffs last year.

The boys will tip off against Oak Bluffs at home on Friday at 3 pm.