Evelyn DeLoach died on Dec. 12, 2017, peacefully and well taken-care-of in Chelmsford, at the age of 106, two months shy of her next birthday.

Services will be held at a later date, and a complete obituary will appear then. Donations in her memory may be made to jw.org. Arrangements are under the care of Chapman, Cole and Gleason Funeral Home, Edgartown Road, Oak Bluffs. Visit ccgfuneralhome.com for online guestbook and information.