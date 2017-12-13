Farm Neck Foundation announces annual grants

The board of directors of the Farm Neck Foundation has announced annual grants for the year 2017. According to a press release, this year’s grants total $59,633. The Farm Neck Foundation is an independent charitable corporation created by Farm Neck Golf Club to provide charitable assistance exclusively for Martha’s Vineyard.
Martha’s Vineyard Hospital Integrated Care Management Program, $5,000
Discretionary funds to be used for chronically ill patients to support related, uninsured health costs.
Friends of Sengekontacket, $2,500
To partially fund the internship program.
Sail Martha’s Vineyard, $4,464
To purchase eight new windsurfing sails and four new rigs.
Martha’s Vineyard Agricultural Society, $5,000
Funds to relaunch the Agricultural Enhancement Program.
Martha’s Vineyard Cancer Support Group, $5,000
General funding.
Animal Shelter of Martha’s Vineyard, $3,500
To fund the renovation of the kennel area for dogs.
Camp Jabberwocky, $3,000
General funds for the Scholarship Fund.
West Tisbury Library Foundation, $2,500
To help fund the “Learning Lab,” an afterschool computer lab.
Martha’s Vineyard Center for Living, $3,000
To fund therapeutic programs for the center’s Supportive Day Program.
The Martha’s Vineyard Film Society, $2,500
To help fund the second annual Spectrum (LGBTQ) Film Festival.
Martha’s Vineyard Playhouse, $3,000
To purchase new lighting and microphone equipment for the Marilyn Meyerhoff Lobby.
Martha’s Vineyard Network on Homeless Prevention, $3,790
To help support the warming center.
Island Housing Trust, $2,495
To fund tuition for a Professional Fundraising Certificate program.
Habitat for Humanity of Martha’s Vineyard, $2,950
To purchase a laptop and printer/copier/scanner, with tech setup and support.
Seven Hills Vineyard Supports, $2,600
To help provide therapeutic art and wellness activities for adults with disabilities.
Martha’s Vineyard Arena, $8,334
Second year of three-year pledge totaling $25,000.