Farm Neck Foundation announces annual grants

The board of directors of the Farm Neck Foundation has announced annual grants for the year 2017. According to a press release, this year’s grants total $59,633. The Farm Neck Foundation is an independent charitable corporation created by Farm Neck Golf Club to provide charitable assistance exclusively for Martha’s Vineyard.

Martha’s Vineyard Hospital Integrated Care Management Program, $5,000

Discretionary funds to be used for chronically ill patients to support related, uninsured health costs.

Friends of Sengekontacket, $2,500

To partially fund the internship program.

Sail Martha’s Vineyard, $4,464

To purchase eight new windsurfing sails and four new rigs.

Martha’s Vineyard Agricultural Society, $5,000

Funds to relaunch the Agricultural Enhancement Program.

Martha’s Vineyard Cancer Support Group, $5,000

General funding.

Animal Shelter of Martha’s Vineyard, $3,500

To fund the renovation of the kennel area for dogs.

Camp Jabberwocky, $3,000

General funds for the Scholarship Fund.

West Tisbury Library Foundation, $2,500

To help fund the “Learning Lab,” an afterschool computer lab.

Martha’s Vineyard Center for Living, $3,000

To fund therapeutic programs for the center’s Supportive Day Program.

The Martha’s Vineyard Film Society, $2,500

To help fund the second annual Spectrum (LGBTQ) Film Festival.

Martha’s Vineyard Playhouse, $3,000

To purchase new lighting and microphone equipment for the Marilyn Meyerhoff Lobby.

Martha’s Vineyard Network on Homeless Prevention, $3,790

To help support the warming center.

Island Housing Trust, $2,495

To fund tuition for a Professional Fundraising Certificate program.

Habitat for Humanity of Martha’s Vineyard, $2,950

To purchase a laptop and printer/copier/scanner, with tech setup and support.

Seven Hills Vineyard Supports, $2,600

To help provide therapeutic art and wellness activities for adults with disabilities.

Martha’s Vineyard Arena, $8,334

Second year of three-year pledge totaling $25,000.