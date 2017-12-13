MVRHS hockey debuts at refurbished MV Ice Arena

1 of 7

High school hockey debuted Saturday afternoon in the newly refurbished MV Ice Arena with a thrilling 3-2 victory by the Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School boys junior varsity squad, and losses by both boys and girls varsity teams.

Playing on the newly designed Barnes-Swartz rink at the MV Ice Arena, the JV squad rode a hat trick from Jack Scott and a 17-save effort by goaltender Oliver Lively to defeat the Sandwich High School JV in a come-from-behind win.

Mr. Scott scored twice in the third period, the gamer coming with 1:56 left to play. Cam Geary assisted on all three goals.

After an auspicious beginning in which they led by 1-0 and 2-1, the boys varsity squad fell 5-2 to the rambunctious and aggressive Sandwich Blue Knights, who scored three times in the second period and once in the third. Willson Slayton and Hunter Ponte scored for the Vineyarders. Sandwich put 24 shots on Vineyarder goalie Michael Metcalf, who had a bundle of glittering stops, including a first-period save on a Sandwich penalty shot. Colby Zarba had two assists, and Henry Pardo one helper for the Vineyarders.

The girls varsity team completed the evening’s menu, losing a heartbreaking 1-0 game to Brookline High School, the perennial season-opening foe for the girls varsity squad. Brookline/Newton South scored on a power play with 4:50 left in third period to end more than 40 minutes of scoreless and relentless hockey.

Despite the loss, Coach John Fiorito saw the emergence of several new players, including freshmen Ava Ben David and Ruby Reimann and sophomore Amelia Simmons, who had 24 saves in her debut performance. In a scary moment, Ms. Ben David was knocked to the ice late in the third period, and was attended by MVRHS trainer Tania Laslovich and Mr. Fiorito for five minutes in the quiet arena before getting to her feet and skating off under her own power.

The girls varsity team plays next at Cohasset High School on Wednesday, Dec. 13, at 3:30 pm.

The boys take on Silver Lake High School next Saturday at 3 pm in the MV Ice Arena.