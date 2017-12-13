Not a fan of sale idea

To the Editor:

When is it really a fire sale?

I’m referring to the Times article where Mr. Kristal suggests the sale of the previous site of the fire station. I’m sure Mr. Kristal was speaking without much forethought when a number of $800,000 came up, and the idea that the supposed retail space would supply jobs.

It is known that the moneys the town receives from retail are negligible. And commercial property pays a different tax percentage rate, which is lower than private homes.

Wouldn’t it be smarter to review the records for town-owned land, like the two on Franklin Terrace, and offer a two-piece deal to abutters; buy the adjacent property and allow a guest house with each? Not only is their cash going to the town for the sale of presently unusable land, there is real estate tax going to the town at a higher percentage for perpetuity.

Last, that fire station site has been discussed for the past four years as a combination park entrance to Veterans Park, limited parking, and part of the interconnecting greenway around the town.

Let’s be forward-thinking here, not shortsighted.

Dana Hodsdon

Tisbury