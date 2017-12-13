Oak Bluffs has new town accountant

Oak Bluffs selectmen unanimously and enthusiastically appointed acting town accountant Deborah Potter to a three-year term at their meeting on Tuesday night.

Ms. Potter has been acting accountant since she stepped in when former town accountant Arthur Gallagher died unexpectedly in June 2016.

“She has absolutely shined in her six-month trial period,” town administrator Robert Whritenour said.

“We’re lucky to have her,” selectman Gail Barmakian said.

Per state law, town accountants must be appointed for a three-year term.