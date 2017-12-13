Planning board should have a say

To the Editor:

At a selectmen’s meeting, Jeff Kristal of the Tisbury finance committee suggested that the property, previously the firehouse lot, is worth a great deal of money, and the town should look into options to develop it, despite the recommendations of the planning board.

Perhaps this is a fine idea, but the planning board has been working assiduously to come up with various ways Tisbury can use this land: stormwater runoff and detention, pedestrian walkways joining Veterans’ Park to Norton Lane, a shaded pocket park, etc.

The planning board, like all of the other committees the town has created, deserves the opportunity to contribute to the conversation; their designs can solve many of the town’s concerns, and can offer unique solutions.

Harriet Barrow

Vineyard Haven