REAL ESTATE TRANSACTIONS: December 4 – 8, 2017

Chilmark

Dec. 5, Martha Murray, trustee of Hope Greer Eisenman Revocable Trust, sold 5 Jethro Lane and 31 Tilton Rd. to Richard W. and Lisa R. Conrad for $1,300,000.

Edgartown

Dec. 5, Bridgette J. Minicus and Robert G. Minicus Jr., trustees of Bridgette J. Minicus Revocable Trust Agreement, sold 10 Norton St. to Geoffrey G. and Gillian L. Jervis for $3,850,000.

Dec. 7, Kelly A. and Lawrence G. O’Connor, trustees of Scarborough-O’Connor 2004 Revocable Trust, and Stephanie Millon sold 15 Plantingfield Circle to Craig Millon for $1,200,000.

Dec. 8, MVKP LLC sold 21 Mullen Way to Mark and Jennifer McGreenery for $2,600,000.

Dec. 8, Robert D. and Celeste M. Wilcoxson sold 167 Pennywise Path to Shelly C. Bernstein and Nancy J. Levy for $785,000.

Dec. 8, Edward T. Wood sold 21 Majors Cove Lane to Geoffrey D. Garin and Deborah E. Berkowitz for $1,035,000.

Oak Bluffs

Dec. 4, William Russell and Mary Alice Russell sold 55 Meshaket Way to David Jones and Raleigh Russell for $740,000.

Dec. 4, Glen P. and Maryann L. Mattera sold 43 Tiffany Drive to Karen L. Heston for $855,000.

Dec. 8, Eugene Erez sold 3 Sengekontacket Rd. to Lisa A. Nkonoki for $1,580,000.

Tisbury

Dec. 7, Charlene S. Cusano, trustee of the Cusano Family Trust II, sold 103 Tashmoo Ave. to Geoghan Coogan, trustee of Mahomy Realty Trust, for $446,500.

Dec. 8, John and Susan Feinberg sold Unit IV-E, 96 Sandpiper Lane, Tashmoo Wood IV condo, for $950,000.

West Tisbury

Dec. 8, Robert and Jill Amado sold 16 Tiah’s Cove Rd. to Lawrence D. Schilmeister and Eileen A. Sandberg for $1,257,500.

Dec. 8, William L. Seward sold 3 Holly Lane to NMD Acquisitions LLC for $650,000.