Volunteers needed

To the Editor:

The residents of Windemere are getting ready to celebrate the holidays. We have so much to be thankful for this year. We have been involved with many community activities. We participated in a program with Rising Tide, dinner and dancing with the Coast Guard, programs with the local schools and libraries, as well as the Yard and Felix Neck. We had many outings to the Tabernacle, the Whaling Church and the Performing Arts Center.

As we look forward to 2018, we are reaching out our community for volunteers. We desperately need volunteers to help us transport residents to in-house activities, especially on Thursday and Friday mornings from 10-12.

I promise that you will get back more than you give. Besides getting to know our residents, you will also get a lunch coupon for an amazing meal at the hospital cafeteria.

Please give us a call or stop in at the recreation department at Windemere and fill out an application. We would love to have you join us.

Betsy Burmeister, recreation therapy director

Windemere