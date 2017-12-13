Winter break activities at the West Tisbury library

On Tuesday, Dec. 26, through Friday, Dec. 29, the West Tisbury library will offer a full schedule of crafts, lunch, and film screenings. According to a press release these activities will be offered:

10:30 am to 4pm, drop by the Children’s room for family crafts, and the Young Adult room for tween and teen crafts.

11:45 am to 12:45 pm, the Community room will offer a free soup and bread lunch. A different soup will be served each day, and all ages are welcome.

1 to 3 pm, there will be a family-friendly film screened in the Community room, and a teen movie in the Young Adult room. A different movie will be shown each day, and the movie schedule can be viewed on the library’s website calendar: bit.ly/wtislibevents.

These activities are free and open to all; children under the age of 10 must be accompanied by a mature caregiver.