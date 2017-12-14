Barbara Ann Boch

Barbara Ann (Lyons) Boch of Norwood and Edgartown died, surrounded by her family, on Dec. 13, 2017, at the age of 86.

She was the beloved wife of the late Ernest J. Boch; devoted and loving mother of Donna M. Boch of Westwood, Ernest A. Boch Jr. of Norwood, Karen Boch Clemmey and her husband Michael of Wrentham, and Beth A. Joyce and her husband Tom of San Diego, Calif.; sister of Robert W. Lyons and his wife Chris of Florida, and the late Walter J. Lyons Jr.; daughter of the late Walter J. and Dorothy (Prouty) Lyons. She was the cherished grandmother of 10 grandchildren.



The funeral will be at the Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home, 1248 Washington St., Norwood, on Monday, Dec. 18, at 10 am, followed by a funeral Mass at 11 am at St. Catherine of Siena Church, Norwood. Visiting hours will be held on Sunday, Dec. 17, from 2 to 6 pm. At the request of the family, burial will be private.