Manslaughter charge against alleged drug dealer dropped

Aaron Bezahler, the man accused of selling a lethal dose of fentanyl to Antone Silvia in April, will not face a manslaughter charge.

On Thursday morning, Judge James McGovern accepted the nolle prosequi — the legal document that drops the charge — filed that morning by Benjamin Vaneria, an assistant district attorney, in Edgartown District Court.

In the nolle prosequi, Mr. Vaneria stated, “the complaint is defective as a matter of law” and cited Commonwealth v. Catalina as precedent. In that 1990 decision, the Supreme Judicial Court overturned an an involuntary manslaughter conviction in Essex County court against a drug dealer who likewise supplied heroin to a person who fatally overdosed.

In addition, Mr. Vaneria wrote, “even if the language of the complaint comported with the law, the evidence in this case would not permit the commonwealth to meet its burden of proof with respect to manslaughter.”

Mr. Bezahler is scheduled for a trial on charges of possession of a Class A drug and conspiracy to violate the drug laws on Monday, March 19. The case had been scheduled to go to trial Monday.

The criminal complaint for manslaughter was filed by Mr. Silvia’s mother, Brenda Williston-Floyd. An off-Island clerk magistrate reviewed the application and decided there was enough evidence to bring the charge forward.

In a letter to The Times last week, Ms. Williston-Floyd wrote that she pursued the manslaughter charge to bring justice for her son. He left behind a son, brothers, and an extended family, she wrote.

The mother told The Times Thursday, in a text message, that she was disappointed that the charge would not move forward.