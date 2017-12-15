Oak Bluffs planning board approves new town hall

The Oak Bluffs planning board unanimously approved the site plan for the new $9.9 million town hall with no conditions at its regular meeting on Thursday.

The next step is the receipt of bids for the temporary trailers. Trailer set-up is set for late January with the move planned for Feb. 15.

The 14-month construction period will begin May 1.

The Martha’s Vineyard Commission unanimously approved the new building as a development of regional impact (DRI) on Oct. 19, with the “strong recommendation” to install wood floors and wool carpet, as opposed to vinyl flooring and synthetic fiber carpeting. Town hall building committee chairman Bill McGrath said the committee agreed with the change to wood floors, which will cost more but still be within the overall budget.